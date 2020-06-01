Sotiris Tsiodras talks in Europe about the coronavirus (watch live)

“Talking to…” is an innovation of the Greek presidency that is part of the alternative digital actions (e-chairmanship), offering a way for institutional dialogue, open to the general public, with important personalities of known prestige from Greece and abroad. The purpose of these digital meetings is to bring the Council of Europe closer to civil society.
In today’s discussion, which started at 16.00, Deputy Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis will make the opening speech, as Chairman of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe.
Woman, 70, is the 178th victim of coronavirus in Greece
It is recalled that the central subject of the Greek Presidency is: “The protection of human life and public health in conditions of pandemic – Effective management of a health crisis with full respect for human rights and the principles of democracy and the rule of law”.
The digital discussion is in English and is broadcast live via livestreaming from the website of the Greek Presidency of the Council of Europe.