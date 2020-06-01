Sotiris Tsiodras talks in Europe about the coronavirus (watch live)

The cycle of online discussions initiated by the Greek presidency within the Council of Europe began with first speaker the professor of pathology & infectious diseases of the Medical School of EKPA Sotiris Tsiodras.

“Talking to…” is an innovation of the Greek presidency that is part of the alternative digital actions (e-chairmanship), offering a way for institutional dialogue, open to the general public, with important personalities of known prestige from Greece and abroad. The purpose of these digital meetings is to bring the Council of Europe closer to civil society.

In today’s discussion, which started at 16.00, Deputy Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis will make the opening speech, as Chairman of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe.