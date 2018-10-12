South Africa’s Zulu nation joins white farmers in fight against government land seizures

The largest ethnic group in South Africa, Zulu, has spoken out against the expropriation of land without compensation in the country. Zulu is ready to cooperate with the country’s white farmers, known as Afrikaners or Boers.

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has said the group will cooperate with South African minority rights group AfriForum.

“The Zulu nation I’m talking about will not exist if we don’t have food. That’s why I say farmers must come closer so that we discuss what we can do when we talk about agriculture and the availability of enough food in the land. That’s why I’m asking AfriForum of the Boers to come and help us,” Zwelithini said, as quoted by eNews Channel Africa.

“Because when government started talking about the appropriation of land, expropriation without compensation, Boers downed tools. There is no food in South Africa”, he added.

Read more HERE