South Korean fans compensated after Juventus star Ronaldo fails to play in match

A South Korean court has told a local match organiser to compensate two fans after Cristiano Ronaldo did not play in a Juventus friendly as advertised.

Fans were told the Portugal forward would play at least 45 minutes against a K-League all-star team last July, but he did not come off the bench.

Organisers The Fasta have been ordered to pay 371,000 won (£240) to two fans.

The award includes 300,000 won (£194) for “mental anguish” caused, lawyer Kim Min-ki said.

Kim, who filed the lawsuit, said: “The Fasta misled and used the fans of Cristiano Ronaldo for their own benefit.

“To the fans of Ronaldo, this is equivalent to losing the player whom they would have admired and supported their entire lives.”

Kim also told news agency Reuters he was representing a further 87 plaintiffs in other cases filed in connection with the match, which finished in a 3-3 draw.

The 65,000 tickets for the match sold out in less than three minutes, with 34-year-old Ronaldo featured heavily in advertisements.

Fans became angry when he made no sign of coming off the bench, even chanting the name of his rival Lionel Messi.

South Korea’s professional football governing body K League also sent a letter of protest to Juventus for violating the contract.

The Fasta are yet to comment.

source BBC.com