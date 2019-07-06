Southern California reels from 7.1 quake (photo)

The county has activated an emergency operations center

A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake rocked buildings and cracked foundations in Southern California on Friday night, sending terrified residents sleeping on the streets a day after another temblor hit.

The latest earthquake Friday struck 11 miles northeast of Ridgecrest, according to the US Geological Survey. It was was five times bigger than Thursday’s 6.4 -magnitude earthquake, also centered near Ridgecrest, CNN Meteorologist Brandon Miller said.

In Ridgecrest, multiple fires broke out Friday and injuries were reported, according to Kern County spokeswoman Megan Person. The county has activated an emergency operations center, and nearly 2,000 people are without power, officials said.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department said it received multiple reports of damage as well from northwest communities.

“Homes shifted, foundation cracks, retaining walls down,” the department said. “One injury (minor) with firefighters treating patient.”