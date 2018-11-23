Souvlaki joints, solicitors, funeral services join Black Friday hype in Greece

Black Friday hype has engulfed Greek consumers eager to take advantage of the sales offered by retailers.

Introduced to Greek consumers in 2015, with mostly electronics stores entering the bandwagon, three years later it has turned to an event for most retailers in the country.

This year coffee bars, souvlaki restaurants, a solicitor’s practice, and a funeral service offer discounts.

Funeral service Boukouras, based in Thessaloniki, continues for a second year its participation Black Friday promising up to 80 percent discount on selected coffins. Its slogan for 2018 is “Prices come down to earth!”

