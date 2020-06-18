Spacecraft detects strange never-before-seen green glow on Mars

Scientists were able to spot this emission using a special observing mode

An orbiting spacecraft has detected a strange green glow on Mars that had previously only been seen on one planet – Earth.

The ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) spotted glowing green oxygen in Mars’s atmosphere similar to the northern lights seen on Earth.

It’s something scientists had been hunting for four decades until the European Space Agency (ESA) satellite spotted it, according to a study published in Nature Astronomy.

On Earth, glowing oxygen is produced during polar auroras when energetic electrons from interplanetary space hit the upper atmosphere, creating a distinctive green glow.

