SpaceX is finally ready to test its “Starship”

When it’s completed, it will be one of the largest rockets ever built and could be the first spacecraft to bring humans to another planet

SpaceX is getting ready to go to Mars. Sending humans to the red planet is the company’s ultimate goal, and this week it might be getting one step closer. According to reports, SpaceX might be planning to test their planet-hopping ‘Starship’ rocket very soon.

SpaceX’s Starship is a futuristic concept that Elon Musk has claimed could carry 100 people on an interplanetary flight. When it’s completed, it will be one of the largest rockets ever built and could be the first spacecraft to bring humans to another planet.

But the Starship is still in its early stages, and before it brings anyone anywhere it has to be tested extensively. Since January, SpaceX has been ready for one of the more important of these tests: A prototype Starship will liftoff from a pad in Texas and travel several miles into the atmosphere. The launch will test everything from the engines to the heat shield to make sure the design is capable of everything Elon Musk envisions.

Read more HERE