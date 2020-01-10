SpaceX launches “dark” satellites after Elon Musk hit by backlash from astronomers

The new satellites are covered in a special coating that are intended to make them blend into the night sky

SpaceX has launched a set of “dark” satellites after being hit by backlash from astronomers.

It is an attempt to avoid criticism from astronomers that the internet satellites are filling up the sky with lights and could block out the view of stars for scientists studying the cosmos.

The new dark coating is a “first step” towards a compromise between Elon Musk‘s space company and astronomers.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, carrying 60 more satellites, blasted into a cold, clear night sky, recycled by SpaceX for its fourth flight.

