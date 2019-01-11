SpaceX shows off shiny Starship built for Mars travel (photos)

The Big Falcon Rocket (BFR), on the other hand, is designed to carry dozens of people into deep space and back, along with all the cargo that might be needed for such a mission’s success. Now known as Starship, the company has been busy assembling the various components of the first prototype, which can now be seen in full standing upright at its Texas launch site.

The shimmering, stainless steel Starship looks equal parts retro and futuristic, and will remain shiny and silver because the company says the skin will get too hot for paint. This prototype is intended only for sub-orbital hopper tests, similar to the Falcon 9, where the company will practice launching and landing it within the confines Earth’s atmosphere.

SpaceX expects to make a few changes for the orbital version. It will have thicker skin to prevent wrinkles and a smoother, curvier nose section. That orbital version is expected to be complete around June, CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet on Thursday. The sub-orbital prototype, meanwhile, is expected to take flight for the first time in the coming months.