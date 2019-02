Will he be lucky this time?

The Spanish coach Manolo Jimenez who led AEK to its first championship title last year has signed an 18-month contract with the historic Greek team.

AEK’s failure this year to demonstrate the same performance as last year caused tensions in the team.

The Spanish coach is replacing Marios Ouzounidis who resigned on Tuesday.

Jimenez was the coach of the Spanish club Las Palmas until November so the timing for his return seemed correct.