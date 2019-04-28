Spanish election: Socialists win but no majority

They will have to struggle to form a government

The Socialist party has won Spain’s third general election in four years, but will have to struggle to form a government.

According to a telephone survey that was carried out instead of an exit poll, the governing party is set for 28,1%, well ahead of its rivals, while the conservative Popular Party is heading for its worst ever result, on 17,8%.

Centrist and radical leftist parties are close behind.

The right-wing party, Vox, which opposes multiculturalism, feminism and unrestricted migration, is predicted to take 12,1% of the vote.