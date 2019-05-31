Spanish football team celebrates promotion with striptease show (video)

With their season-capping win on Saturday, soccer club Esportiu Llançà won promotion from Catalonia’s third division (Spain’s seventh tier overall) to its second. To celebrate the team going up, one of the club’s board members arranged for a stripper to enter the locker room after the game and drop it low.

A video of the striptease shows a woman seemingly dressed as Catwoman slinks into the room and proceeds to prance around while slowly disrobing, playing more to the camera than the sheepish players in the audience, most of whom seem more embarrassed than titillated:

The event seemed to have gone off quietly and without much consternation until local paper Diari de Girona acquired and published the video this week. That set off a good bit of local controversy.

After the video had gotten around, the club released a statement on Facebook apologizing if anyone was offended by the scenes. The statement explained that the club itself took no part in the planning of the striptease, as it was “a gift” provided by one individual.

The individual behind it has since been identified as Francesc Romero, the club’s secretary. Romero told Diari de Girona that he was surprised by the “excessive noise” the incident has caused, but he takes sole responsibility because no one else at the club knew of his plan.