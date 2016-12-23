Spanish Mayor hires strippers for pensioners’ party! (video-photos)

A town mayor in Spain defended his decision to hire strippers for a Christmas dinner for pensioners. Some elderly citizens of Loyola del Valle in Madrid were surprised to see female naked dancers appear at a dinner organised for them by the town’s mayor, Jose Manuel Jimenez. Embarrassed by the strippers dancing between the tables some the old folk were forced to leave the dinner. The Mayor said there was no dissatisfaction at the gathering. Mayor Jimenez said he made the decision to hire the dancer, and that she did not dance naked, but in a body suit making her look as those she was nude. A video, uploaded to Youtube, shows a woman in a large red headdress singing to the gathered crowd, with some of the participants following her around and snapping pictures with her.