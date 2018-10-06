Spanish soprano Montserrat Caballé has died at the age of 85

Montserrat Caballé, the Spanish soprano who won a new generation of fans after singing Barcelona with Freddie Mercury, has died at the age of 85.

The Spanish news agency Efe announced on Saturday morning that she had died at St Pau hospital in Barcelona, according to hospital sources.

Caballé, who had a stroke in 2012, had been admitted to the hospital with further health problems in recent weeks.

The Barcelona-born singer achieved international acclaim in 1965 when she stepped in for another performer in the notoriously difficult role of Lucrezia Borgia in Donizetti’s opera in New York. Her debut went down in opera history as one of the greatest overnight successes and she went on to tour the world in a career that spanned half a century.

source: theguardian.com