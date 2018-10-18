Special events and free entrance to 63 museums and archaeological sites on October 18-21

The events are part of the nationwide action “Environment and Culture”

A series of events, such as educational programmes and thematic tours of museums and archaeological sites accompanied by lectures and presentations, workshops and actions to promote the archaeological sites will be held on October 18-21 in 63 museums, monuments and archaeological sites throughout the country.

The events are part of the nationwide action “Environment and Culture” designed and implemented by the Culture and Sports ministry.

The main axis is the promotion of the binding of the four elements of nature (earth, water, fire, air) with human thought and creation throughout the centuries.

During the events, admission to state museums, archaeological sites and monuments will be free to visitors participating in the events.

