Special Operators in Syria are first US Unit to use computerized sights on their rifles

Photos have emerged showing U.S. special operators training to use an advanced optical sighting system for their carbines, including against targets simulating small drones, at the strategic At Tanf garrison in southern Syria. This “smart sight” helps identify targets and then shows the shooter where to aim, increasing their chance of getting a hit on the very first shot, even when stressed and fatigued.

Special Operations Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (SOJTF-OIR), the top command for special operations units involved in the campaign against ISIS in Iraq and Syria, posted the pictures on the U.S. military’s Defense Visual Information Distribution Service website on May 30, 2020. The photographs show multiple individuals wearing American flag patches, but with no unit insignias visible, familiarizing themselves with M4A1 carbines equipped with the Israeli-made Smart Shooter SMASH 2000 system.

“Coalition Forces zero Smart Shooter sighting devices during a familiarization range near At-Tanf Garrison, Syria, May 30, 2020,” a caption to one of the pictures reads “Coalition and partner forces regularly train on various weapon systems in a joint effort to help set conditions for the enduring defeat of Daesh in Syria”.

