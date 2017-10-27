Special weather report for Saturday

Read it if you are going to travel

The Greek National Weather Service issued a special weather report. The bad weather, with storms, heavy rains, hail and powerful winds, will hit the whole country tomorrow, on October 28th, from the west to the east, and the conditions will improve on Sunday.

In detail, will be affected:

A. The northern Ionian, Epirus and Western Macedonia until the afternoon.

B. By Central Macedonia (mainly Halkidiki), Thessaly, Sporades, Western Sterea and Peloponnese (mainly the north) by night.

C. Eastern Macedonia, Thrace, the Northeast Aegean, the rest of Sterea and Euboea.

D. From the evening hours the Dodecanese, the Cyclades and possibly Crete.

In the morning hours of Sunday, October 29th, the strong phenomena will be confined to the Dodecanese and possibly Crete and will gradually cease.