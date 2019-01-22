Special Weather Report: Rain, storms & hailstorms

The phenomena will gradually affect all of the country

The Hellenic National Meteorological Service (HNMS) issued a special weather report.

The main phenomena will be heavy rain and storms, likely to be accompanied by hailstorms and stormy southern winds that will reach 8 Beauforts.

According to the report, the areas that will be affected on Wednesday are the islands of Ionian Sea, Epirus, West Sterea and gradually the Western Peloponnese, from the afternoon hours the islands of the Eastern Aegean and during the night the rest of the Peloponnese, central and eastern Macedonia, Thrace and the Dodecanese.

In Western Greece the phenomena will weaken at night.

On Thursday, in the early hours of central and eastern Macedonia, Thrace and until midday the islands of the eastern Aegean and the Dodecanese.

During the afternoon the phenomena will start again and they will affect the Ionian Islands, Epirus and Western Sterea, mainly at the seaside, as well as the Western and Southern Peloponnese.

On Friday, initially, Western Greece will be hit by the phenomena, with a gradual expansion to the eastern part of the country.

On Wednesday and Friday, there will be temporary snowfall in the mountainous and semi-mountainous areas of Epirus and Western Macedonia.