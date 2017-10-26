Spectacular demonstration by the Hellenic Navy! (VIDEOS+PHOTOS)

On the occasion of the celebration of the anniversary of the city’s liberation and the patron saint of Saint Demetrios

The Hellenic Navy demonstration in Thessaloniki on the occasion of the celebration of the anniversary of the city’s liberation and the patron saint of Saint Demetrios, was impressive and had everything: Special Forces fast-roping from helicopters, helicopters on hot pursuit of a fast craft, operational parachuting etc.

It lasted for more than an hour, it involved one frigate, one helicopter, a number of fast assault boat, men of the Underwater Demolition team and thousands of people watched the demonstration in owe.

(The Hellenic Navy frigate salutes HN “George Averof”)

(Click to enlarge)