Spectacular new drone video of ancient Greek town (video)

The Byzantine and Venetian fortress town of Monemvasia in the southern Peloponnese has been captured in all its glory in a recent drone video produced by Cityph0t0graphy.

Few people who visit Greece are aware of the great historical importance of the town of Monemvasia, which is located at the foot of a large mountain bearing the same name.

The name Monemvasia comes from two Greek words, “mone” and “emvasia”, meaning “single entrance” (“sole approach”). Visitors love its medieval charm and their imaginations are easily transported back to ancient times when they are there.

The majority of the island is comprised of one solid rock, much like the isle of Gibraltar. Atop the rock is a flat plateau which is some 100 meters (900 feet) above sea level.

The charming town of Monemvasia is made up of narrow, winding cobbled streets that can only be traveled by foot or donkey. The entire town, perched atop its cliffs, overlooks emerald-green Palaia Monemvasia Bay.

The island’s difficult terrain has always made exploration by tourists a bit tricky. With new drone technology, everyone can have a stunning bird’s eye view of this unique Greek town and island.

Source: Tasos Kokkinidis/greekreporter