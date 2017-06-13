Spend time at the Old Port of Naoussa on Paros (PHOTOS)

Paros is one of those gorgeous Greek islands that seems to be a bit off the radar. While it is every bit as beautiful as other places in Greece, it is often glossed over by visitors in favor of other places. Those who do end up at Paros, however, are completely enchanted. The island is charming and filled with traditional villages where the people go about their daily lives. There is a tourist presence here but it doesn’t overwhelm the island, which makes Paros a great place to visit for those who enjoy quiet escapes in beautiful settings.

Once you arrive on the island, you will no doubt want to spend time at the Old Port of Naoussa. Here’s more information about this top attraction:

Getting to Paros

Before you can do any sightseeing, you’ll want to find your way to the island of Paros. Paros does have an airport so it is possible to take a regional flight from a larger airport such as the one in Athens. You also have the option of taking a ferry from one of the major ports in Greece. There are actually ferries that leave from Piraeus daily and during peak tourist season there may be even more. There are also ferries that you can take to Paros from other islands in Greece, such as Santorini and Mykonos. Once you get to the island, you will want to then find your way to the Old Port of Naoussa once you want to spend time there.

About the Village of Naoussa

Naoussa is an old fishing village located in the northern part of the island. It is a fairly quiet and peaceful place where the locals tend to enjoy their daily life. While here, you will notice that there are some tourists exploring the place, but since Naoussa is off the beaten track, the numbers won’t be overwhelming. This village is filled with restaurants, cafes, and boutiques to explore. It is also a nice place where you can spend time by the water. One of the main attractions in Naoussa is to spend time over by the old port.

What to Do at the Old Port of Naoussa

Whether you’re staying in or near Naoussa or not, it is worth your while to head over to the Old Port area. Although this was once one of the main ports on the island, this is no longer the case. Instead, this area will give you the perfect chance to spend time by the water in a peaceful and relaxed setting. There are some restaurants here by the water, and eating a meal here will be one of the highlights. Try to get a table by the water if you can, it will make your time here even better. You’ll want to drive to the Old Port from Naoussa unless you’re up for a long walk. However, once you get here, you will be treated to a great experience. This is a place where you can see what island life is really like.

