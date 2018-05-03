Support for Trump by black males doubles after Kayne West controversy, Reuters poll shows

President Trump’s approval rating amongst black males has doubled since the start of the Kanye West controversy, proving that the publicity surrounding Kanye’s comments is helping Trump secure new potential voters.

Before Kanye’s support for Trump became one of the biggest news stories of the year so far, Trump’s approval rating stood at just 11 per cent amongst African-American males.

A poll taken on April 22, 2018 had Trump’s approval rating among black men at 11 percent, while the same poll on April 29, 2018 pegged the approval rating at 22 percent. It should be noted that Reuters only sampled slightly under 200 black males each week and slightly under 3,000 people overall.