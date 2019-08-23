Sports Illustrated swimsuit model hopeful opens up about living with alopecia

Vadiserri’s hair journey began three years ago when she found a small bald patch on the top of her head…

Sports Illustrated is breaking the mold with the group of women involved in its latest model search.

The magazine has released the 17 finalists vying to land a spot in next year’s coveted Swimsuit Issue in hopes of following in the footsteps of former SI models Kate Upton, Ashley Graham and Chrissy Teigen.

Standing out among this year’s crop of would-be models is Christie Valdiserri, a dance and fitness instructor with alopecia. Despite having some previous modelling experience, the Los Angeles resident revealed walking the runway for SI was the first time she has ever modeled showing off her bald head.

Vadiserri’s hair journey began three years ago when she found a small bald patch on the top of her head.

“The next month I found another patch, and then my showers were spent watching chunks and chunks of hair clog my drain with tears running down my face,” she told the magazine.

Read more HERE