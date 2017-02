An incredible image of twelve members of the Household Cavalry hiding in the jungle has had internet users the world over scratching their heads.

The photograph shows a dozen soldiers from one of the British Army’s most elite units camouflaged in the foliage of a forest in Brunei.

The unit posted the photograph along with others on its social media accounts, as it carries out maneuvers in the jungle as part of its specialist training regime.

more at: dailymail.co.uk