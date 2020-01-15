Spotify launches ‘pet playlists’

It mostly appears to be a fun gimmick for Spotify customers

Spotify wants to make sure your beloved cats and dogs have a say in your next playlist.

A new playlist generator, aptly dubbed ‘Pet Playlist’ is now live and lets Spotify users select the type of animal they own and curate a selection of songs based on their furry friend’s personality type.

For instance: if you select the ‘cat’ option, Spotify will ask you if your cat is energetic or relaxed; shy or friendly; curious or apathetic; and then ask you to upload a picture (an optional task) and your pet’s name.

Those choices will then be meshed with songs in one’s repertoire to assemble a playlist that both you and your pet are meant to enjoy.

While it’s not clear what actual science goes into curating the playlists – it mostly appears to be a fun gimmick for Spotify customers – the science behind using music as a tool to keep your pets happy and calm is well-established.

more at dailymail.co.uk