Sri Lanka attacks were “retaliation” for the Christchurch attacks

Sri Lanka’s Deputy Minister of Defence stated that according to the initial investigation, the serial bombing of Christian churches and hotels in Sri Lanka may have been an act of retaliation for the mosques’ attack in Christchurch, New Zealand.

On March 15, Brenton Tarant invaded two mosques in the city of Christchurch shooting indiscriminately, killing 50 Muslims.

Last Sunday, April 21, seven suicide bombers caused six blasts in churches and outposts of the capital of Sri Lanka Colombo, killing 321 people so far.

The Sri Lanka opposition argues, however, that the attacks in Sri Lanka probably took many months of preparation and not just 40 days.