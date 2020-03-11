St Patrick’s Day parade in Chicago cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

Chicago’s mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced the cancellation of the city’s St Patrick’s Day parade amid coronavirus concerns.

According to the parade’s website, the river dyeing has also been canceled for Saturday. No other details were released.

Chicago doesn’t have any confirmed coronavirus cases, but the state of Illinois has 19.

The mayor’s announcement comes just a day after Boston canceled their St Patrick’s Day parade.

The decision to cancel the parade was made ‘out of an abundance of caution to ensure that we are doing what is needed to keep the residents of Boston safe and healthy,’ mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement shared via Twitter.

‘While the risk in Boston remains low, this situation is changing very quickly,’ the statement said. ‘Our top priority is preventing any new cases, to the best of our ability.’

The most important St Patrick’s Day parade in the US, which takes place in New York City, has yet to be canceled by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

