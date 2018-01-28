World braces for rare “blue-blood moon” phenomenon! (video-photos)

A rare space phenomenon that will see a “super blue blood moon” and a total lunar eclipse occur at the same time will happen this month.

According to NASA, the incredible celestial event that has not been seen in more than 150 years will take place on Wednesday, January 31.

The space agency said the so-called super blue blood moon happens when the Moon comes as close as it can while it orbits the Earth.

NASA boffins added the Moon appears up to 33% larger and is much brighter than normal during the incredible episode.

t is the latest in a string of “supermoon events”, with the first having taken place on December 3 and another on January 1.

But, in certain regions the blood moon will occur at the same time as a lunar eclipse.

The rare eclipse happens when Earth appears to align in front of the Sun, making it seem as if the Moon has been ‘blacked out’.

Unfortunately, the phenomenon will only be visible outside Europe and Africa.

source: dailystar.co.uk