“Star Wars”: Ewan McGregor teases plot details of Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off series

Ewan McGregor has teased details of the planned Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney’s new streaming platform Disney+.

McGregor will reprise his role as the Jedi master and mentor to both Anakin and Luke Skywalker, in the serialized show.

But as yet, we’ve not got much of a steer on what the show will be about, and wherein the Star Wars canon it will sit.

But in an interview with Men’s Journal, McGregor has offered a few tidbits, with Obi-Wan likely suffering a kind of post-traumatic stress.

“The storyline sits between Episode III and Episode IV,” he explained.

