Stardenburdenhardenbart: The hilarious viral video social media are crazy about! (video)

Maybe you speak German; or maybe not.

Maybe you love cats; or maybe not. It doesn’t matter.

You are going to love this either way!

The following hilarious video has gone viral as social media simply cannot stop watching and sharing it!

The video allegedly shows how cats respond when someone is trying to draw their attention in various languages…

Apparently, though, they only listen to German!

