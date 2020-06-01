Staring at boobs will help you live longer, according to study!

Happy thoughts, is the solution, people! Who can argue with science?…

Gentlemen, you now have your excuse!

We’re not condoning staring at women’s breasts. It’s invasive and creepy. But according to new research, there may be some method behind the madness (and weirdness).

Experiencing pleasant emotions can help individuals make better decisions about their health, says a recent report published in the Archives of Internal Medicine.

The research tracked 756 people who had either coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, or asthma. In the study, everyone wrote down personal health goals – but only half of the subjects were encouraged to think of positive thoughts when they got up in the morning and make regular self-affirmations throughout their day.

After a year, positive thinking and pleasant thoughts – brought about, perhaps, by staring at a pair of breasts – had a powerful effect on health choices.

See Also:

Greek police officer mods “dead” patrol car to get 500+ HP (photos)

More than half of the patients with coronary artery disease increased their physical activity versus 37 per cent in the control group, who were not asked to write down positive thoughts in the morning. The same happened to men with high blood pressure.

Apparently, the same positive effect can occur when looking at cute animals. We’ll let you decide what to do.

Source: men’s health