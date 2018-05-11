Starlet flashes boobs at Cannes Festival! (photos)

May, 11 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

She was snapped at the premier of the Russian movie Leto

A guest at the Cannes film festival stunned guests by baring all on the red carpet.

The woman made sure she was the centre of attention in a seethrough gown that plunged so long it showed off her boobs.

A guest poses as she arrives on May 9, 2018 for the screening of the film "Leto (Summer)" at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. / AFP PHOTO / Antonin THUILLIER
She was snapped on red carpet at the premier of the Russian movie Leto.

Meaning Summer in English the arty flick has been selected to compete for the Palme d’Or at this year’s festival.

It’s directed by Kirill Serebrennikov, who is currently under house arrest in Russia, and stars Irina Starshenbaum, Roman Bilyk and Teo Yoo.

The movie details a love triangle between a woman and the lead singers of two underground bands in 1980s Leningrad.

source: thesun.co.uk

Tags With: