Starlet flashes boobs at Cannes Festival! (photos)

A guest at the Cannes film festival stunned guests by baring all on the red carpet.

The woman made sure she was the centre of attention in a seethrough gown that plunged so long it showed off her boobs.



She was snapped on red carpet at the premier of the Russian movie Leto.

Meaning Summer in English the arty flick has been selected to compete for the Palme d’Or at this year’s festival.

It’s directed by Kirill Serebrennikov, who is currently under house arrest in Russia, and stars Irina Starshenbaum, Roman Bilyk and Teo Yoo.

The movie details a love triangle between a woman and the lead singers of two underground bands in 1980s Leningrad.

source: thesun.co.uk