Starship & Super Heavy: SpaceX’s Mars-colonizing transportation system

What you need to know about Elon Musk’s vision

Starship and Super Heavy are the biggest, most important pieces of Elon Musk’s grand plan for SpaceX , his private spaceflight company.

Musk has repeatedly stressed that he founded SpaceX back in 2002 primarily to help humanity colonize Mars . It’s vital that we become a multiplanet species, the billionaire entrepreneur has said, citing both a much-reduced probability of extinction and the thrill that meaningful space exploration will deliver to billions of people around the world.

SpaceX is now actively trying to turn this sci-fi dream into reality. The company is developing a 100-passenger spaceship called Starship and a giant rocket known as Super Heavy, which together constitute the transportation system that Musk thinks will bring Mars settlement within reach at long last.

“This is the fastest path to a self-sustaining city on Mars ,” Musk said in September 2019, during a webcast update about the Starship-Super Heavy architecture.

Read more HERE