Starship & Super Heavy: SpaceX’s Mars-colonizing transportation system

Starship and Super Heavy are the biggest, most important pieces of Elon Musk’s grand plan for SpaceX, his private spaceflight company.
Musk has repeatedly stressed that he founded SpaceX back in 2002 primarily to help humanity colonize Mars. It’s vital that we become a multiplanet species, the billionaire entrepreneur has said, citing both a much-reduced probability of extinction and the thrill that meaningful space exploration will deliver to billions of people around the world.
SpaceX is now actively trying to turn this sci-fi dream into reality. The company is developing a 100-passenger spaceship called Starship and a giant rocket known as Super Heavy, which together constitute the transportation system that Musk thinks will bring Mars settlement within reach at long last.
“This is the fastest path to a self-sustaining city on Mars,” Musk said in September 2019, during a webcast update about the Starship-Super Heavy architecture.
