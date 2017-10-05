STASY workers stop issuing Smart Tickets & Cards – Minister threatens to fire them!

Spirtzis said employees who refuse to issue cards and tickers should be send before the disciplinary committee

The unions of employees at Athens fix-track transport means announced that they will stop issuing the new electronic smart tickets and cards as of tomorrow, Thursday, October 5th 2017. In a statement issued late Wednesday afternoon, the union of workers at the Metro, the Tram and Urban Train ISAP complained that the ministry of transport and other relevant agencies have ignored the problems that have arisen from the test use of the new tickets and cards. The union insists on dialogue and exchange of information as well as solution to the problems that have led to “increased disputes between the ticket issuers and the passengers.”

Infrastructure Minister Christos Spirtzis threatened to bring disciplinary action against any employees of fixed-track transport company STASY after the company union announced they will stop issuing the new electronic tickets and cards as of tomorrow.

Spirtzis said employees who refuse to issue cards and tickers should be send before the disciplinary committee for possible dismissal and asked prosecuting authorities to act accordingly.

The pilot program of Smart Cards and Smart Tickets went into effect on October 1st. The problems are still immense with several options to be not available at all.

The old paper tickets are still available as one cannot purchase Smart Tickets on the automatic machines.