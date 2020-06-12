State of the art Russian ballistic missile submarine joins navy

“Knyaz Vladimir” was officially handed over to the Northern Fleet on Friday

Russia’s most modern nuclear submarine has officially joined the country’s Navy as of today, the Russian Defence Ministry said, amid growing tensions between Moscow and the West over arms control.

The ballistic missile submarine “Knyaz Vladimir” was officially handed over to the Northern Fleet on Friday from the Sevmash shipyard in Severodvinsk, the city with the highest number of coronvirus-cases in the Arkhangelsk Oblast.

The submarine, which is designed to carry RSM-56 Bulava nuclear intercontinental ballistic missiles with nuclear charge, joined the Navy today during official celebrations for Russia’s Day.

