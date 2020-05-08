State will pay damages to relatives of Marfin dead, PM’s office says

Ten years after the death of four lives in the fire of Marfin bank the perpetrators are at large

The state will waive its legal right not to compensate the relatives of three Marfin Bank employees who died after a firebomb attack in 2010, by decision of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced Friday.

The fatal incident during a protest rally, which shocked the Greek public, led to court cases which delivered manslaughter charges to three bank officials and absolved the police and fire brigade of negligence charges, while it awared the relatives of the four deceased, as one of the victims was pregnant, damages totaling 2.24 million euros.

Mitsotakis’ press office said that the state will go ahead and pay the damages as a gesture of moral obligation.

Source: amna