On Saturday night the European Institution released the following statement regarding the negotiations with the Greek government.
Statement by European Institutions on staff level agreement reached with Greek authorities
“The European Institutions have reached a staff level agreement with the Greek authorities on the policy package supporting the ESM programme. This will be presented to the Eurogroup next Monday 4 December 2017. The Greek authorities plan to implement the prior actions necessary to conclude the 3rd review as soon as possible”.