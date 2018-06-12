Statement by NATO’s Secretary General on the agreement between Athens & Skopje

The Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg made the following statement after the announcement of the agreement between Athens and Skopje:

I warmly welcome the agreement reached between Prime Ministers Tsipras and Zaev on a solution to the name dispute between Athens and Skopje. This historic agreement is testament to many years of patient diplomacy, and to the willingness of these two leaders to solve a dispute which has affected the region for too long.

I now call on both countries to finalise the agreement reached by the two leaders. This will set Skopje on its path to NATO membership. And it will help to consolidate peace and stability across the wider Western Balkans.