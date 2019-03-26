Statement to public opinion by the Syrian Democratic Forces

By Name of the General Command of the Syrian Democratic Forces and on behalf of all our allies who fought with us in the same trench, we announce today the destruction of the so-called Islamic State Organization and the end of its ground control in its last pocket in Baguoz region.

regional forces with our own modest means through the heroic resistance in 2012 and 2013, our regions were attacked in early 2014, and at the incitement of the same regional forces by more attacks of ISIS. These attacks were the bloodiest, the most brutal and most comprehensive. It is worth to mention that Kobani battle was the symbol of the global resistance against terrorism and the turning point of ISIS defeating. Now, after five years of fighting, we stand here to declare the physical defeat of ISIS and the end of its public challenge over all human being.

We are proud of what we have achieved as a result of our war against Da”ash and al-Qaeda, which is the rescue of nearly 5 million people of all components in northeast Syria from the clutches of terrorism, as well as the liberation of 52 thousand km square of Syrian territory and the elimination of the threat of terrorism.

This victory was extremely expensive, as more than 11 thousand martyrs of our forces, leaders and fighters, as well as civilian victims were the target of ISIS and more than 21 thousand fighters were sustainably injured.

On this occasion we cannot but remember those heroes and pay tribute to the memory of the martyrs and wish the urgent recovery of their wounds, without their sacrifices we would not granted this victory.

