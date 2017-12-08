Status of Jerusalem can only be resolved through negotiations, says foreign ministry

The statement comes after U.S. President Donald Trump recognized on Wednesday Jerusalem as the capital of Israel

The status of Jerusalem can only be resolved through negotiations and in a way that “corresponds to the expectations of both the Israelis and the Palestinians, with respect for international law”, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement comes after U.S. President Donald Trump recognized on Wednesday Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

“In this direction, Greece supports the efforts to resume direct and substantive negotiations between the parties involved to achieve a two-state solution that will ensure peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians,” it added.

Source: thegreekobserver.com