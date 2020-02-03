Stefania, the 17-year-old who will represent Greece in Eurovision 2020

Greece’s State Broadcaster ERT announced on Monday that Stefania Liberakakis will represent the country in the 2020 Eurovision song contest, which will take place in Rotterdam, the Netherlands in May.

The selected song is called “SUPERG!RL”.

Liberakakis, who was born in December of 2002 in Utrecht in the Netherlands, has been known for years simply as “Stefania.”

The 17-year-old Greek-Dutch singer and actress represented the Netherlands in the Junior Eurovision song contest in 2016, as part of the girl group “Kisses”.

