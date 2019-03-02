Stefanidi and Kyriakopoloulou through to European Indoor Championship pole vault finals

Greek women pole vault champions, Katerina Stefanidi and Nikoleta Kyriakopouloou have both advanced to the 2019 European Indoor Championship in finals in Glasgow after clearing 4.60 metres Stefanidi jumped over the bar in her one and only try, while Kyriakopoulou cleared the height in her third attempt. The final will take place on Sunday at 8.05 pm. Both athletes are favoured to win medals.