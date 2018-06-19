Stefanidi to participate in Athens Street Pole Vault on Friday in Syntagma Square

Three top women pole vaulters from abroad will participate as well

The Athens Street Pole Vault for women will take place at 19:00 on Friday at Syntagma Square.

Participating from Greece are Olympic champion pole vaulter Katerina Stefanidi and Nicole Kyriakopoulou, with personal best 4.81 meters, as well three top women pole vaulters from abroad.

They include 31-year old Jarisley Silva from Cuba, who won the silver medal at the 2012 Olympics to become the first Latin American athlete to win an Olympic medal in the event and has a personal record 4.91 metres, British record holder with a clearance of 4.81 metres (outdoors) Holly Bradshaw and 20-year old Robeilys Peinado from Venezuela with personal record 4.70 metres.

Source: thegreekobserver