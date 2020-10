Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the final 8 of the French Open for the first time in his career after dispatching of his Bulgarian opponent Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets (6-3, 7-6, 6-2) on Monday.

The 22-year-old will meet Andrey Rublev in the next round.

