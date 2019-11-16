Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Federer 2-0 sets to reach ATP final (video)

He will face the winner of the Thiem-Zverev match

Stefanos Tsitsipas has defeated Roger Federer in the 2019 Nitto ATP Finals semi-finals in straight sets (6-3, 6-4) and will wait for the winner of the clash later on between Thiem and Zverev to see how he will face in the final.

It the ninth singles final of his career final. After the match, Stefanos said it was probably one of his best matches of the season ever. He said it was an honour and inspiration to play against the Swiss champion.

‘It’s not easy to copy Federer. He does magic on the court. I’m just trying to do half of what he does.’, the Greek champion said in the post match interview.

Among the spectators at the O2 Arena in London was Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

SIMPLY SUPERB FROM STEF! The youngest player in the field has made the FINAL! 👏 🎥: @TennisTV | #NittoATPFinals | @StefTsitsipas pic.twitter.com/4PDVn8OGdV — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 16, 2019