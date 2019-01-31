Stefanos Tsitsipas: I like me better naked (photo)

Apart from being a talented young tennis player with great potential and some amazing skills on the court, Stefanos Tsitsipas is definitely a character off the court as well.

Media seem to be drawn to the 20-year-old champion, and especially after his showing in the recent Australian Open where he reached the semifinals, Stefanos became a darling of the fans with his down to earth attitude and humble persona, but also his ease in communicating.

But he appears to have a bit of a philosophical side to him. Maybe he picked some of those ancient Greek genes from Plato or Socrates.

In his most recent tweet, he posted a photo from the waist up with no clothes commenting he liked himself better.

“I like me better naked. I don’t mean that in a vain way… When you put clothes on, you immediately put a character on. Clothes are adjectives, they are indicators. When you don’t have any clothes on, it’s just you, raw, and you can’t hide.”, he wrote.