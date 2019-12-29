Stefanos Tsitsipas: I want to win a Grand Slam in 2020 (video)

Greek tennis champ Stefanos Tsitsipas featured in one of the ATP’s official videos as part of the channel’s year in review.

Stefanos is preparing for 2020 and reveals his goals and expectations for the new season to the camera.

Tsitsipas was the champion of the ATP Masters in London and the organisation produced a mini documentary on the Greek tennis player, covering his journey from conquering the NextGen tournament last year in Milan culminating in his victory in London at the end of 2019.

As the 6th-ranked player explains one of his major goals for 2020 is to win a Grand Slam.