Stefanos Tsitsipas leads 2-1 sets against Federer in Australian Open (tie break 4th set-stay online for updates)

He is one set away from advancing to the quarterfinals

Greek tennis champion Stefanos Tsitsipas is leading 2 sets to 1 against Roger Federer in the round of 16 for the Australian Open in Melbourne. The 20-year-old Greek tennis prodigy is on the only one set away from knocking out his idol. Tsitsipas has served up 16 aces so far, compared to Federer’s 11. Stay tuned for the final result.

The Swiss won the first set 7-6, while Stefanos won the next two (7-6, 7-5). The score in the 4th set is 5 games a piece.

The match has entered into the tie break (6-6) of the 4th set.