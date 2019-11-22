Stefanos Tsitsipas meets with the “Mountain” from Game of Thrones (photos)

Stefanos Tsitsipas chalked off another dream of his, as the 2019 ATP Champion traveled to Iceland and met with the “Mountain” from Game of Thrones.

Just before he starts his preparation for the next season and the Australian Open in January 2020, the tennis champ posted his encounter with actor Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, who played the Mountain in the blockbuster TV series and posted the meet-up his personal accounts on social media.

Three Greeks Abroad 😌 pic.twitter.com/Wdb9fmotLp — Stefanos Tsitsipas (@StefTsitsipas) November 22, 2019

Stefanos seems to be having a lot of fun in the most remote place in Europe along with two other Greek friends as he is lifting weights.

In one of the photos, he posted Stefanos is standing next to Björnsson, who is lifting a huge weight. “Insane”, was Tsitsipas’s remark in the post.