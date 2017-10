The first Cypriot & the third woman to take up the post

Stella Kyriakides from Cyprus, was elected President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

She will be the 30th President of PACE since 1949, the first Cypriot, and the third woman to take up the post.

The Cypriot MP was elected during the third round of voting that took place this morning, during the Assembly’s Autumn Session, in Strasbourg, with 132 votes.

